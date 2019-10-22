Poo samples in high demand for gut doctor

POO POWER: Dr Johan Van Den Bogaerde is working on a faecal microbiota transplant program on the Sunshine Coast. Photo: Warren Lynam

IF YOU'RE young, healthy and ready to poo, we have just the right opportunity for you.

A leading gastroenterologist on the Sunshine Coast is developing a program that will improve the health of many patients, and he needs more than just your help.

In a first for the Coast, Dr Johan Van Den Bogaerde is looking for donors to participate in faecal microbiota transplant procedures at a Cotton Tree clinic.

The transplant involves collecting stool from a donor and infusing it into the patient's bowel during a colonoscopy.

Dr Van Den Bogaerde said the procedure wasn't for s---s and giggles, as it can help patients with a wide range of diseases.

"It has been used to treat people with ulcerative colitis, inflammatory bowel disease, and even autism," he said.

Dr Van Den Bogaerde said manipulating the gut microbiome wasn't a new concept.

But he said it wasn't found in any other Queensland clinic.

"In fact, it was first explored by the Chinese more than 1000 years ago," he said.

Gut health contributes in a major way to the health of our bodies and minds, Dr Van Den Bogaerde said.

"Our gut really affects the way we think, the way our mood is and the way we function," he said.

"One of my mentors … said that understanding and manipulating the gut microbiome is probably as big of a break through as antibiotics … and I agree with him."

Dr Van Den Bogaerde said finding willing and healthy donors was the prominent limiting factor in starting up the program.

"You need young, healthy donors that don't have any funny organisms in their stool," he said.

"Of perhaps 100 donors, we would probably only find 10 or 15 of them would be suitable.

"People are really turned off by the yuck factor too … but you've really got to go over that barrier.

"The patients are extremely happy to be involved in this process because they know it really makes a difference."

Dr Van Den Bogaerde urged all interested in becoming donors to contact the clinic on 5443 6011.