Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
PONY PARTY: Ashton Fancy 'Lassy' Lass celebrated her 40th birthday in style, with her family, Julie, Rodney and Anne Last.
PONY PARTY: Ashton Fancy 'Lassy' Lass celebrated her 40th birthday in style, with her family, Julie, Rodney and Anne Last.
Pets & Animals

Pony turns 40 in style

Rhylea Millar
28th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS THE saying goes, it all goes downhill after 40, but for one pony, this birthday was the best celebration yet.

Ashton Fancy ‘Lassy’ Lass is an Australian Stud Pony that recently celebrated a milestone birthday, surrounded by family, friends and lots of cake.

PONY PARTY: Ashton Fancy 'Lassy' Lass celebrated her 40th birthday in style, with her family, Julie, Rodney and Anne Last.
PONY PARTY: Ashton Fancy 'Lassy' Lass celebrated her 40th birthday in style, with her family, Julie, Rodney and Anne Last.

And owner Anne Last said there is more to Lassy than meets the eye.

“My parents bought Lassy when she was just five-months-old, so she has been in our family and Bundaberg for a very long time,” Ms Last said.

“Most ponies don’t live until their 40 and we’ve been told that she’s the oldest horse in the district.”

PONY PARTY: Ashton Fancy 'Lassy' Lass celebrated her 40th birthday in style.
PONY PARTY: Ashton Fancy 'Lassy' Lass celebrated her 40th birthday in style.

The award-winning pony loves eating, getting attention and long walks on the beach.

“Lassy has taught at least 16 children how to ride including my daughter,” Ms Last said.

“During competitions, kids raise their hand to salute the judge and Lassy would always lift up her front leg to give a salute too … she’s a bit of a show-off.”

Lassy dressed to impress on her special day, with Ms Last’s daughter and granddaughter dolling the pony up with pink butterfly clips, spray painting her tail purple and braiding her mane.

PONY PARTY: Ashton Fancy 'Lassy' Lass celebrated her 40th birthday in style.
PONY PARTY: Ashton Fancy 'Lassy' Lass celebrated her 40th birthday in style.
animals birthday party cute animals farm animals horse pet party pets pony
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        River residents against flood wall for East Bundaberg

        premium_icon River residents against flood wall for East Bundaberg

        News EAST Bundaberg residents have used legal advice to express doubts for a proposed wall intended to help protect Bundaberg.

        • 28th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Council audit focuses on disclosure of information

        premium_icon Council audit focuses on disclosure of information

        News THE main focus of the audit into Bundaberg Regional Council from the Office of the...

        • 28th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Council’s freight flight fight

        premium_icon Council’s freight flight fight

        News MAYORAL candidate Helen Blackburn has condemned current Mayor Jack Dempsey’s...

        • 28th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Film tributes iconic store

        premium_icon Film tributes iconic store

        Business ALREADY famous for Bundy’s best battered chips, the Wong family are headed to the...

        • 28th Nov 2019 5:00 AM