Pony turns 40 in style

PONY PARTY: Ashton Fancy 'Lassy' Lass celebrated her 40th birthday in style, with her family, Julie, Rodney and Anne Last.

PONY PARTY: Ashton Fancy 'Lassy' Lass celebrated her 40th birthday in style, with her family, Julie, Rodney and Anne Last.

AS THE saying goes, it all goes downhill after 40, but for one pony, this birthday was the best celebration yet.

Ashton Fancy ‘Lassy’ Lass is an Australian Stud Pony that recently celebrated a milestone birthday, surrounded by family, friends and lots of cake.

PONY PARTY: Ashton Fancy 'Lassy' Lass celebrated her 40th birthday in style, with her family, Julie, Rodney and Anne Last.

And owner Anne Last said there is more to Lassy than meets the eye.

“My parents bought Lassy when she was just five-months-old, so she has been in our family and Bundaberg for a very long time,” Ms Last said.

“Most ponies don’t live until their 40 and we’ve been told that she’s the oldest horse in the district.”

PONY PARTY: Ashton Fancy 'Lassy' Lass celebrated her 40th birthday in style.

The award-winning pony loves eating, getting attention and long walks on the beach.

“Lassy has taught at least 16 children how to ride including my daughter,” Ms Last said.

“During competitions, kids raise their hand to salute the judge and Lassy would always lift up her front leg to give a salute too … she’s a bit of a show-off.”

Lassy dressed to impress on her special day, with Ms Last’s daughter and granddaughter dolling the pony up with pink butterfly clips, spray painting her tail purple and braiding her mane.