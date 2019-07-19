Poms must fear magnitude of Aussie batting depth

Ashleigh Gardner became just the third Indigenous Australian to wear the Baggy Green. Picture: Twitter/Cricket Australia

Ellyse Perry is treating this Ashes series like a kid in a candy shop.

Proving once again she is the player of her generation, the Pez dispenser followed up her record breaking 7-22 in the last ODI as only the star all rounder can.

By helping herself to 84 not out at stumps on day one of the one-off Ashes Test at Taunton.

Ellyse Perry of Australia celebrates reaching fifty

Haynes, who in scoring 54 not out, shared a 100-run partnership with Perry said: "We haven't spoken about targets ... but at some stage we will up the ante."

"We want a result ... we're not playing for a draw, you will see us put the foot down."

The last time Perry put the foot down in a Test she scored an unbeaten 213 at North Sydney Oval.

At stumps, Australia was a commanding 3-265 after Alyssa Healy and Meg Lanning also scored half centuries.

Making matters worse for England was a hand injury to Tammy Beaumont who was struck while fielding at short leg, and taken to hospital for an X-ray.

Alyssa Healy of Australia is bowled by Kirsty Gordon of England. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

A glass half full Anna Shrubsole said: "If we can pick up a couple tomorrow morning then the game opens up a bit more and that's what we'll be aiming to do."

But England must be fearing the magnitude of Australia's batting depth.

Jess Jonassen made 99 in her Test debut about four years ago and can't crack into the top six.

And while It was said in jest Healy just might prove to be the Southern Stars' Nostradamus.

The chirpy keeper and opener cheekily said Australia would not lose a game during the women's Ashes series.

And despite the outcry about England's failure to curate a pitch, Australia is playing pitch perfect cricket.

Heather Knight of England dropped this sitter from Meg Lanning of Australia during Day One of the Women's Test Match. Picture: Alex Davidson/Getty Images

Australia named three debutants with Ashleigh Gardner, Tayla Vlaeminck and Sophie Molineux all being handed their first Baggy Green.

Gardner's selection made her just the third Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket.

She follows in the footsteps, and on the shoulders of Jason Gillespie and Faith Thomas.

It was a nice touch from Cricket Australia to arrange fellow Indigenous cricketer Dan Christian to present cap no. 174 to Gardner with Aussie speedster Mitch Starc presenting Vlaeminck hers and Molineux receiving hers from Belinda Clark.

Adding to the moment was the special touch of indigenous artwork on the collar of playing shirts.

The logo, no bigger than a 50 cent piece, will feature on the men's and women's collars during both Ashes Test matches.

WOMEN"S ASHES

July 18-21: Only Test, The County Ground, Taunton

July 26: First T20, County Ground, Chelmsford

July 28: Second T20, The County Ground, Hove

July 31: Third T20, Bristol County Ground, Bristol