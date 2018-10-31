Poltergeists and mysterious vanishing men in Bundaberg

WHEN Helene Peters moved into a home on Mimnagh St, she never expected she'd come to deal with what she believed was a poltergeist.

"When I moved into the house everything was fine,” she said.

But a few months later, that all changed.

"My TV went berserk in the early hours between 2 and 3am,” Ms Peters said.

"I thought my daughter had got up to watch cartoons, I called out, but there was nothing - she was actually still in bed.”

The TV was running at full volume.

Every time Ms Peters turned it down, it would turn back up again. She tried to turn it off and it would turn on again.

"I had to end up pulling it out of the wall to get it to turn off,” she said.

The second thing that happened was just as disturbing.

"My daughter had left one of her Barbies in the lounge room,” she said.

A Barbie doll was on the couch, watching Ms Peters. Crystal Jones

When Ms Peters got up to go to the bathroom, she noticed the doll was in a different place.

"Later it was in the middle of the corner lounge, facing my bedroom door, which was kind of creepy,” she said.

The last thing that happened in the home was the mysterious catapulting of a picture in a frame that landed in the middle of the lounge room floor.

"It was like something actually pushed it off with some force for that to happen,” Ms Peters said.

"I burned a white candle asked them to move on and nothing happened since.”

Ms Peters left soon after, but says if the creepy antics hadn't stopped, it would have been much sooner.

"Honestly I think if the TV switched back on after I pulled it out the wall, I would probably have run away,” she said.

In a separate ghostly incident in the region, Brent Stephens says he was a groundsmen at a crematorium when he witnessed things he still can't explain.

When Mr Stephens saw a clean-shaven man with close-cropped brown hair in jeans and a red and blue flannelette top, he thought he'd offer his help.

The man seemed to be in his 40s or 50s and was down the back of the garden in the children's section.

"I could see it clear as day,” Mr Stephens said, of the man who was about 20 metres away.

Mr Stephens said 'Hi, do you need a hand?'.

"There was a tree in the way, I went around the tree and there was no one there,” he said.

"The other incident was there was a boy, about 5 or 6, with blonde hair about three or four inches long.

"I saw this little boy running around the gardens on three or four different occasions then he'd run away.

"I think there was a little girl as well.”

Mr Stephens said he was not a religious or superstitious person.

"It kind of challenges my notion that there's no life after death,” he said.

Mr Stephens said his only explanation was that perhaps the man and child were connected.

"He might have had a child who passed away and now they're playing together forever,” he said.

Kate Honor recalled living in a haunted house on Goodwood Rd.

"The old owner died in the house and then stayed there, we knew he was there - my mum's bedroom door used to bang at night until she put something behind it to keep it shut,” she said.

"Before we lived in the house the people that lived there saw him in the kitchen making coffee.”

The Old Bundy Tavern has long been rumoured to have a ghost.

"Sophie's lounge and upstairs had a few unanswered ones,” said Sean Stuchbery.