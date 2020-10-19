POLLS OPEN: How eager locals lined up to vote early

POLLS OPEN: A display of corflutes on the corner of Maryborough St.

IT'S been smooth sailing at the Bundaberg and Burnett offices on day one of early voting.

State election candidates and volunteers braved the warm weather to hand out how-to-vote cards to those wanting to get their vote done and dusted early.

Labor volunteer Greg Hills handing out in Bundaberg.

Bundaberg electorate officer Wendy Byrne said the line-up had gone all the way down the road, the queue forming even before doors had opened.

"It was extremely busy when we first opened this morning," Ms Byrne said.

The early voting centre is located at the old Blockbuster building.

"There were a lot of people queuing for when the doors first opened."

Ms Byrne said everything had been running smoothly in conjunction with current Covid-19 regulations.

Only 50 people are allowed in the building at a time, including workers.

LNP incumbent David Batt takes a quick break from handing out how to vote cards.

Social distancing is in place and hand sanitiser is available to anyone who requires it.

LNP incumbent David Batt said the line-up in the morning had been "all the way down to the intersection".

Dad of Labor candidate Tom Smith, Mike Smith, with volunteer Chris Pianta in Bundaberg.

The MP said it had been a busy start to the day with setting up signage and preparing.

"It's all back into full-time campaigning," he said.

"It's been good, everyone's here for the right reasons."

Labor candidate for Bundaberg Tom Smith.

Labor challenger Tom Smith it had been a positive day.

"I think everyone's coming down in a good spirit," he said.

"Everyone's doing the right social distancing to keep Queenslanders safe … the feeling out here's very good, very positive and it's great to see that everyone's friendly and working together."

LNP incumbent David Batt hands out how to vote cards at the early voting office in Bundaberg.

In Burnett, Labor candidate Kerri Morgan said the mood had been a good one, while Katter candidate Paul Hudson's volunteer Bill Wheatley shared his candid tale of why he was volunteering.

Burnett Labor candidate Kerri Morgan at Bargara Central's early voting centre.

"Me and Bob Katter grew up together and we're still the best of mates," he said.

"We've been knocking around together since we were six, we're well into our 70s and we're still best mates."

Volunteers for Paul Hudson from the Katters Australian Party, Bill and daughter Samantha Wheatley.

Early voting will run this week at next at the old Blockbuster building on Maryborough St as well as Bargara Central.

Tuesday and Thursday will be late voting nights in Bundaberg with hours from 9am-9pm on both weeks, while voting will run from 9am till 5pm on Saturday the 24th.