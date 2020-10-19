POLLS OPEN: How eager locals lined up to vote early
IT'S been smooth sailing at the Bundaberg and Burnett offices on day one of early voting.
State election candidates and volunteers braved the warm weather to hand out how-to-vote cards to those wanting to get their vote done and dusted early.
Bundaberg electorate officer Wendy Byrne said the line-up had gone all the way down the road, the queue forming even before doors had opened.
"It was extremely busy when we first opened this morning," Ms Byrne said.
"There were a lot of people queuing for when the doors first opened."
Ms Byrne said everything had been running smoothly in conjunction with current Covid-19 regulations.
Only 50 people are allowed in the building at a time, including workers.
Social distancing is in place and hand sanitiser is available to anyone who requires it.
LNP incumbent David Batt said the line-up in the morning had been "all the way down to the intersection".
The MP said it had been a busy start to the day with setting up signage and preparing.
"It's all back into full-time campaigning," he said.
"It's been good, everyone's here for the right reasons."
Labor challenger Tom Smith it had been a positive day.
"I think everyone's coming down in a good spirit," he said.
"Everyone's doing the right social distancing to keep Queenslanders safe … the feeling out here's very good, very positive and it's great to see that everyone's friendly and working together."
In Burnett, Labor candidate Kerri Morgan said the mood had been a good one, while Katter candidate Paul Hudson's volunteer Bill Wheatley shared his candid tale of why he was volunteering.
"Me and Bob Katter grew up together and we're still the best of mates," he said.
"We've been knocking around together since we were six, we're well into our 70s and we're still best mates."
Early voting will run this week at next at the old Blockbuster building on Maryborough St as well as Bargara Central.
Tuesday and Thursday will be late voting nights in Bundaberg with hours from 9am-9pm on both weeks, while voting will run from 9am till 5pm on Saturday the 24th.