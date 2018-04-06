Pollies weigh up euthanasia as first meeting to be held

AS THE Bundaberg/Burnett branches of the pro-voluntary euthanasia group Dying with Dignity holds its first meeting this morning, the Labor Government and the region's MPs have shared their views on the topic.

Health Minister Steven Miles said he was keeping an eye on Victoria, which became the first state to legalise assisted dying after passing new laws late last year.

"I have asked Queensland Health to monitor the developments in Victoria and keep me closely informed,” he said.

LNP Member for Bundaberg David Batt said it was a topic that would be widely debated.

"The current laws strike the right balance between pain management and the preservation of life,” he said.

"There is no legislation currently before the Parliament to make changes. If a proposal was put before the Parliament, I would consider the Bill in detail before making any decision.”

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett also acknowledged euthanasia polarised many parts of the community.

"The experience of watching a loved-one struggle and succumb to a terminal illness is confronting and heart wrenching,” he said.

"The current laws aim to protect the most vulnerable in our community and at the end of the day we must ensure that we strike the right balance between pain management, the preservation of life and respecting the wishes of loved ones.”

Dying with Dignity will hold an open meeting today from 10-11.30am at Take the Plunge Cafe, Quinn St. No bookings required.