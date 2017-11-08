Pollies out in force surveying damage in Bundy

ON TOUR: Opposition Leader Tim Nichols, Mayor Jack Dempsey, candidate David Batt and Burnett MP Stephen Bennett survey the fallen tree outside Centrelink on Woongarra St.

WITH a state election campaign underway, all sides have been out and about across the region assessing the damage.

Emergency Services Minister Mark Ryan flew into Bundaberg yesterday afternoon while Opposition leader Tim Nichols was already in Bundaberg on Tuesday and experienced the storm first hand.

Mr Nichols and his media entourage joined LNP Bundaberg candidate David Batt and Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey yesterday morning as they surveyed the aftermath of the short, but powerful, weather event.

The sheer strength of the winds was obvious as they visited the fallen fig outside the fire station, the area around South State Primary School where trees took out powerlines and residents cleaning up in Kepnock.

Mr Dempsey even had to clear debris from his own yard yesterday morning before he could leave for work.

Joining Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson in the Rum City late yesterday, Mr Ryan congratulated emergency services on the work they had already undertaken and the continuing clean up project underway.

Ms Donaldson said she could not praise the attitude of the residents of Bundaberg highly enough for their response to the wild weather.

"Every event like this brings out the true nature of a community,” she said.

"Our community has shown we are here for one another - rain, hail or shine.”

Mr Ryan said the number of calls for emergency services to 000 was 76 and there were over 180 calls to the SES.

He said the massive task of assessing the damage would now have to be carried out before any call on disaster assistance funding could be made.

"The usual process is that we will received a request from the council,” he said.

"We'll then see if the eligibility criteria is met.”