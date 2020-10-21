Pollies offer more Paradise promises

Departing Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham has reassured local irrigators their yields are safe.

Dr Lynham was in Bundaberg yesterday for what was probably the last time as a Government Minister.

He arrived in town on the 'Cuts Bus' with Treasurer Cameron Dick and Employment and Small Business and Training and Skills Development Minister Shannon Fentiman.

Works to lower the dam's wall began in May this year.

Departing Natural Resources, Mines and Energy Minister Dr Anthony Lynham.

Dr Lynham said how the dam's yield would be restored depended on test results which were expected to be delivered in the new year.

"We have said time and time again, the yield from Paradise Dam will be restored," he said.

"Now our priority is obviously to get that yield from a restored Paradise Dam wall, that depends on testing results.

"If testing results come back negative, that yield will be restored from other new infrastructure.

"But we've said time and time again for the irrigators of Bundaberg your yield is secure."

Incumbent member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said the LNP had committed to fixing Paradise Dam by working with international experts to stabilise the wall.

"Dr Paul Rizzo made a detailed submission to the Commission of Inquiry into the Paradise Dam failure, and has expertise in fixing similar infrastructure faults," he said.

"An LNP government would also investigate and progress more upstream water storage options.

Incumbent member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.

"The LNP will work with growers and farmers to explore which of these options should be progressed.

"The LNP will guarantee farmers water entitlements as well as the long term water security and potential for the Burnett region."

Mr Bennett said the LNP had also committed to reducing water costs by nearly 20 per cent for SunWater customers.

"A Deb Frecklington LNP Government will actively work with the Federal Government to investigate and fund the fixing of Paradise as well as exploring new water storage solutions throughout the region," he said.