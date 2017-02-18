Pollies in frosty debate over ice meet freeze-out

THE alarm bells on the use of the drug ice in the Bundaberg community are ringing and now is the time to tackle it.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett is calling on the Palaszczuk government to step up and ensure Bundaberg's a top priority in war on crystal methamphetamine.

Mr Bennett said the new draft ice policy released by the Labor Government this week included summits across regional Queensland, but Bundaberg had been cut out of the consultation process.

"We are seeing an alarming spike in drug use in regional communities, including in the Bundaberg and Burnett region, so I would have thought the government would have ensured that our region wasn't completely ignored,” he said.

"Local stakeholders and those on the frontline of this ice epidemic are crying out for more support and early intervention and other initiatives.

"They know this insidious drug is a threat in our community and they need the government's support.”

He was disappointed the region wasn't given the opportunity to partake in a summit locally to deal with the important issue.

"Labor's newly announced half-cooked policy is not only belated, but it's in draft form,” he said.

Member for Bundaberg Leanne Donaldson said it was well known Bundaberg families battled the effects of ice and the member for Burnett didn't know what he was saying.

She said summits would be held throughout the Queensland with the first one to be held in Central Queensland on April 27.

"These summits will be part of the consultation on the draft plan,” she said.

"The Member for Burnett is once again making it up as he goes.

"Bundaberg is not missing out on funding to tackle the effects of ice. In actual fact the Palaszczuk Government has significantly increased resources towards treatment services across Queensland, including $43 million in new funding towards alcohol and drug treatment services over five years.”

Ms Donaldson said the Palaszczuk Government had a multi-pronged strategy to break the cycle of drug use by attacking every aspect of the path to addiction and ruin.

