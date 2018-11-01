Pollies exchange blows over DV figures

TRADING BLOWS: The Minister for Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Di Farmer and shadow minister Stephen Bennett exchange verbal blows over the Wide Bay's rising DV statistics.

NEW domestic violence statistics have become a source of contention between political parties.

The Wide Bay region had 1882 instances of domestic violence in the past 12 months - 142 more cases when compared to the previous year's 1740 figure.

The increased numbers have sparked debate between the Prevention of Domestic and Family Violence Minister Di Farmer and shadow minister Stephen Bennett.

Mr Bennett said the current government's approach to the sensitive topic was doing more harm than good.

"This Labor government's soft approach to combating domestic and family violence is putting more and more Queenslanders at risk every day,” he said.

"With 10 women having been lost to violence nationwide this month, clearly much more needs to be done to protect everyone, particularly women, from domestic and sexual violence.

"As Queenslanders, we need to work together to eradicate the terrible scourge that is domestic violence.”

In response, Ms Farmer highlighted that domestic and family violence prevention was everyone's responsibility.

"It is profoundly disappointing that the LNP wants to play politics with something which should be a bi-partisan issue,” she said.

"Queensland is leading the nation with our implementation of the recommendations of the Not Now, Not Ever report.”

While cases of domestic violence have increased in the Wide Bay, Bundaberg has seen a decrease of at least 50 cases for the same timeframe.