Pollies drink up to Bundy Brewed Drinks' success

DRINK UP: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, state opposition leader Deb Frecklington and Member for Bundaberg David Batt celebrate Bundaberg Brewed Drinks' overseas success at parliament house in Brisbane. Contributed

THE state opposition leader today joined two of the region's MPs at Parliament House in Brisbane to drink to the success of Bundaberg Brewed Drinks.

Bundaberg Ginger Beer, manufactured by Bundaberg Brewed Drinks, will be making its way into 400,000 bars, restaurants and stores in the US as part of a new distribution deal with PepsiCo.

The move will increase the drink's production by 45 per cent, with the syrup base being made locally with Bundaberg-grown sugar and ginger.

Opposition leader Deb Frecklington, Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and Member for Bundaberg David Batt praised the news.

"Bundaberg is once again in the spotlight on the international stage and we could not be prouder,” Mr Bennett said.

"We all know the products that are homegrown in the Bundaberg and Burnett region are exceptional, and now the rest of the world is catching on and falling in love with our iconic products.

"What is even more remarkable about this ever-expanding company is their commitment to remain a family-owned and locally operated company based in Bundaberg.”

Mr Bennett praised Bundaberg Brewed Drinks' CEO John McLean, who was this week named Bundaberg's most influential person in a special NewsMail lift-out.

"I offer my congratulations to John McLean and the Bundaberg Brewed Drinks family on this milestone occasion,” he said.

"Bundaberg continues to raise the bar and forge ahead.”

Mr Batt agreed.

"The partnership between our local home-grown Bundaberg Brewed Drinks and PepsiCo is such exciting news,” he said.

"An extra 400,000 venues across the US is huge, and the increase on the production levels is 45 per cent.

"It was great to celebrate this awesome news with the LNP leader Deb Frecklington in parliament today.”