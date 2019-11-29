Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Senator Anthony Chisholm and Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.
Senator Anthony Chisholm and Hinkler MP Keith Pitt.
Politics

Pollies clash as cashless card debate heats up

Rhylea Millar
29th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE CASHLESS card has reignited a heated debate between two politicians.

Senator for Queensland Anthony Chisholm has fired back at Hinkler MP Keith Pitt, who singled out the Labor politician's recent public community forum in Hervey Bay about the controversial card.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday Mr Pitt questioned if any of the forum's participants were participants on the scheme.

Senator Chisholm responded Mr Pitt was "out of touch with his electorate".

The senator proceeded to reference one cashless welfare card recipient who attended the public forum and shared their personal experience.

"(Mr Pitt's) speech yesterday was not only out of touch, it is incredibly offensive to the members of the community that shared their deeply personal stories about the challenges they face every day on the Cashless Welfare Card," Senator Chisholm said.

"He should apologise to Jodie McNally (who) has chronic pain from arthritis and prolapsed discs, she doesn't gamble or drink alcohol, but has debilitating anxiety, which she says the card has negatively impacted on. Ms McNally has applied to opt out of this trial but has not heard anything since July."

He encouraged Mr Pitt to host his own community meeting. Mr Pitt said the forum was a publicity play.

"From what I've seen of the pictures, I don't know that there was a single participant at the meeting (and) I'm not sure that there was a single front-line service provider," Mr Pitt said.

"There were a handful of individuals who looked like they don't even belong in the electorate; they're not affected.

"If you want to consult with those individuals, call my office and we will put it together, we will put you with people who are actually on the card, who are participants who work there.

"Don't just roll up and think this is simply a media opportunity for you to move on with."

anthony chisholm cashless card cashless debit card hinkler trial cashless welfare cards federal parliament hinkler electorate keith pitt politicans
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Residents discuss pros and cons of East Bundy flood wall

        premium_icon Residents discuss pros and cons of East Bundy flood wall

        News A QUAY St resident said there has not been enough public consultation connected to a proposed flood mitigation wall in East Bundaberg.

        • 29th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Bennett: Port's 50-year plan an insult to Bundy

        premium_icon Bennett: Port's 50-year plan an insult to Bundy

        News 'I've failed to find any tangible commitment'

        • 29th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Fires, drought and horror hot days: Bundy welcomes summer

        premium_icon Fires, drought and horror hot days: Bundy welcomes summer

        News THIS weekend marks the last day of spring and the first of summer, but the new...

        • 29th Nov 2019 5:00 AM
        Bag a local bargain for Christmas

        premium_icon Bag a local bargain for Christmas

        Business Bundy shops join Black Friday sales

        • 29th Nov 2019 5:00 AM