Mayor, minister hold Quay meeting to progress infrastructure

Days after publicly butting heads, Mayor Jack Dempsey and Transport Minister Mark Bailey have had a positive meeting behind closed doors that could be the foundation to move forward on key projects.

Bundaberg Mayor Jack Dempsey took to social media, describing Wednesday's catch-up as a "really constructive" conversation.

Late yesterday, Minister Bailey issued a detailed response complimenting the mayor on putting forward good ideas to support the community.

After public sparring last week over comments made about the Port of Bundaberg, Cr Dempsey said on his social media post that it was "fantastic" to have a discussion about important issues including the Port, Quay Street and the Bundaberg-Gin Gin rail trail.

It's progress in the Quay Street demaining that is raising hope.

The project is central to revitalising the CBD.

"Regarding Quay Street, the Minister recognised how important it is to divert heavy traffic to create a pedestrian friendly riverside precinct and link it with the CBD," he wrote.

He said the Minister understood he was not pushing for a privatisation of the port.

"After misinterpreting his position on the port last week, it was fantastic to discuss the possibility of a government-owned corporation that's dedicated to developing the Port of Bundaberg," Cr Dempsey said.

He also commended Minister Bailey for establishing a funding program and encouraging rail trails in Queensland.

"I fully understand and respect the Government will never privatise assets like the port and the Minister now realises that's not something the Council is pursuing.

Cr Dempsey wrote that Council would submit a grant application for the rail trail in the near future.

"As the Minister told local media, it was a positive meeting and I thank him for the open discussion," he wrote.

Mr Bailey said he was glad to have an opportunity to be in Bundaberg this week.

"It was a good opportunity for the Mayor and his team to take me through the proposal and provide me with a report which my department will now examine in further detail," Mr Bailey said.

"TMR is undertaking a wider strategic transport study of Bundaberg so we will be able to feed Council's work on the Quay Street proposal into that project.

"It was also exciting to hear about council's vision to encourage more people to ride bikes in Bundaberg.

"We've allocated $14 million to help councils build walking, bike riding and horse riding trails on disused rail corridors and the Bundaberg-Gin Gin rail trail concept sounds like a good candidate for that program.

"It will be exciting to see what we can do together on that," Mr Bailey said.