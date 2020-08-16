Pollen power: Community bands together to give club its wings

The health, safety and environment team from Greensills Farming Group presented a first aid kit to the Bundaberg Beekeepers Association, this week.

The health, safety and environment team from Greensills Farming Group presented a first aid kit to the Bundaberg Beekeepers Association, this week.

GENEROSITY goes a long way and many Bundy businesses have jumped on board to assist a club with a very special mission … just bee-cause.

Bundaberg Beekeepers Association have received a bundle of donations including a first aid kit from Greensills Farming Group, epi-pens from Blooms the Chemist, as well as a dollar-for-dollar donation from Tackle World, gift voucher from The Red Shed and plants from Ray’s Sunshine Plants.

In addition, Innes Park Country Club, Sharp, Think Me Hampers, Zest Hair and State Member for Bundaberg David Batt also made contributions to the cause.

Bundaberg Beekeepers Association’s president Rebecca Pohlner said she and the club members were grateful for all the support received.

“These donations help the club by enabling us to raise funds so that we can buy much need equipment so that we can continue to hold education sessions for people who are interested in bees and beekeeping,” Ms Pohlner said.

“We are still raising funds so that we can purchase items such as bee keeping suits so that we can safely hold our education sessions for adults and children, as well as smokers, hive tools and bee brushes so that they can be used at our education sessions that we hold.”

The health, safety and environment team from Greensills Farming Group presented a first aid kit to the Bundaberg Beekeepers Association, this week.

The abundance of support came after the club wrote to local businesses requesting funding for much needed items or prizes that could be used in a raffle to cover operation costs.

Ms Pohlner said the kind gestures shows great community spirit.

“Every little bit of help and support that we can get from our community shows us that what we are trying to do is working and that the word is getting out on the important roles bees play in our lives,” she said.

“(These businesses) see the value in supporting a club that aims to educate and inform people about the importance of bees in our community and as we are a predominantly large agriculture area the value of the honey bee to the agricultural industry for the region cannot be ignored.”

Bundaberg Beekeeper Association president Bec Pohlner. Photo: Mike Knott.

Focused on recruiting new members and educating the community about the importance of the honey bee, the club is looking to collaborate with local schools and introduce younger generations into the world of beekeeping.

“Our purpose is to educate and inform people of how valuable a bee is and how little acts like planting trees and flowers for them and leaving water out for them to drink can have a huge effect on the bee population of the world,” Ms Pohlner said.

“Bees help pollinate and provide bigger yields for farmers so that they can supply food and fodder to our community and without bees around to pollinate our plants we as humans cease to exist.

“The club is also trying to encourage others to become beekeepers and help keep the bees around, but as the commercial beekeepers are ageing and without young people to fill their footprints the bees will slowly dwindle in numbers.”

Sonni Butler, Jacinta Alexis and Bec Pohlner. Photo: Mike Knott.

In a bid to reach a wider demographic across the region, the club is also looking to obtain a working mobile display beehive.

Members meet on the first Sunday of each month at Wyper Scout Park, at 11am.

Tickets are now being sold by the club for a Father’s Day raffle, giving the public a chance to win a double hive with bees, a single hive without bees and beekeeping equipment.

For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page or phone 0467 728 202.