POLL: Who will you vote for in Bundaberg?

THERE have been promises, pledges and bold plans flying off the shelves in the battle for Bundaberg, but who will you vote for?
Bundaberg, a prized seat in deciding the state election, has seven candidates vying for the crown.
Here's a brief rundown of the candidates with some of their suggestions for the region should they get elected.
Please note this is a general re-cap and not a full list of each candidate's election promises.
Jane Truscott - One Nation
Dr Jane Truscott has promised to put up $100m for flood mitigation in the region.
There's just one problem, One Nation won't win enough seats in the upcoming November 25 election to take government in it's own right.
The best the fledgling party can hope for is a hung parliament with One Nation holding the balance of power.
If that happens One Nation will be able to deliver and that's what Dr Truscott and her state leader Steve Dickson are banking on.
Marianne Buchanan - Greens
Greens candidate Marianne Buchanan says she is running on a platform of supporting single mothers and increasing rights for renters.
Alan Corbett - Independent
Former teacher Alan Corbett says he is in favour of a belief in climate change, voluntary euthanasia and protecting pets in domestic violence situations.
His main platform is protecting children.
David Batt - LNP
Councillor David Batt has joined the LNP in announcing several projects for the Bundaberg region including a water park, new hospital and airconditioning for local schools.
Leanne Donaldson - Labor incumbent
A re-elected Labor Government will commit $3 million towards a business case for a new or substantially-refurbished Bundaberg Hospital.
Labor also recently announced a project to help provide schools with solar.
Ric Glass - Independent
Independent candidate Ric Glass has suggested many ideas for the region including an Aboriginal tourist centre and a multi-level car park in Bundy's CBD.
Richard Smith - Independent
Richard Smith is an independent candidate running for the seat of Bundaberg.
He has so far not been available for a story.