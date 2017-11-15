Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

POLL: Who will you vote for in Bundaberg?

Crystal Jones
by

THERE have been promises, pledges and bold plans flying off the shelves in the battle for Bundaberg, but who will you vote for?

Bundaberg, a prized seat in deciding the state election, has seven candidates vying for the crown. 

Here's a brief rundown of the candidates with some of their suggestions for the region should they get elected. 

Please note this is a general re-cap and not a full list of each candidate's election promises. 

Dr Jane Truscott.
Dr Jane Truscott. Paul Beutel

Jane Truscott - One Nation 

Dr Jane Truscott has promised to put up $100m for flood mitigation in the region

There's just one problem, One Nation won't win enough seats in the upcoming November 25 election to take government in it's own right.

The best the fledgling party can hope for is a hung parliament with One Nation holding the balance of power.

If that happens One Nation will be able to deliver and that's what Dr Truscott and her state leader Steve Dickson are banking on.

State Greens candidate for Bundaberg Marianne Buchanan.
State Greens candidate for Bundaberg Marianne Buchanan. Contributed

Marianne Buchanan - Greens

Greens candidate Marianne Buchanan says she is running on a platform of supporting single mothers and increasing rights for renters

 

PET PROTECTION: Alan Corbett with his two 40kg ridgeback cross companion animals, Kim and Gypsy.
PET PROTECTION: Alan Corbett with his two 40kg ridgeback cross companion animals, Kim and Gypsy. Contributed

Alan Corbett - Independent 

Former teacher Alan Corbett says he is in favour of a belief in climate change, voluntary euthanasia and protecting pets in domestic violence situations.

His main platform is protecting children

BATT-MAN: LNP candidate for Bundaberg David Batt gets bloody during the election campaign.
BATT-MAN: LNP candidate for Bundaberg David Batt gets bloody during the election campaign.

David Batt - LNP

Councillor David Batt has joined the LNP in announcing several projects for the Bundaberg region including a water park, new hospital and airconditioning for local schools. 

 

Leanne Donaldson.
Leanne Donaldson. Right Image PHOTOGRAPHY

Leanne Donaldson - Labor incumbent 

A re-elected Labor Government will commit $3 million towards a business case for a new or substantially-refurbished Bundaberg Hospital.

Labor also recently announced a project to help provide schools with solar.

Ric Glass: We have a greater demand for parking in our CBD. I drive around four to five times before I get a park some days.
Ric Glass: We have a greater demand for parking in our CBD. I drive around four to five times before I get a park some days. Mike Knott

Ric Glass - Independent 

Independent candidate Ric Glass has suggested many ideas for the region including an Aboriginal tourist centre and a multi-level car park in Bundy's CBD.

Richard Smith - Independent 

Richard Smith is an independent candidate running for the seat of Bundaberg. 

He has so far not been available for a story. 

Reader poll

Who is your first choice for the seat of Bundaberg?

View Results
Bundaberg News Mail
Bundy's same-sex couples rejoice over yes vote

Bundy's same-sex couples rejoice over yes vote

FOR Bundaberg couple Luke Brandt and Sean Miller, hearing about the yes vote's success was reason to celebrate.

LNP promises $2m road upgrade for notorious intersection

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and LNP candidate for Bundaberg David Batt have promised $2 million to upgrade the FE Walker St and Ashfield Rd intersection.

$2 million to improve safety at intersection

Glass's plan for 400-vehicle high-rise car park

Ric Glass.

Aboriginal cultural centre part of Ric's promises

Father, son face long wait to go home after storm

GONE: Michael Hennessey is still waiting to get back into his Baird St home after the Melbourne Cup day storm tore its roof off.

Kepnock man tells of terror as ceiling collapses on him

Local Partners