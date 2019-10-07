POLL: Vote for readers' choice for best Bundy daycare centre

Russell Foody and Kellie Svensson are playing at Scallywags Child Care Bundaberg.

Russell Foody and Kellie Svensson are playing at Scallywags Child Care Bundaberg. Tom Nelson BUN250919RUSS1

WE ASKED for nominations and were not disappointed - it seems local parents can't help but sing the praises of many of the region's daycares.

Tania Deviney was one local who praised daycare centres in the region.

"For a first time mother Tara made the search for a family day care for my daughter so relaxing and comfortable," she said.

"Rose improves weekly because of Tara's high standard education.

"Tara sends daily updates about Rose and treats us like family."

Erin Curtin nominated Bonney Tots over north.

"My two children have been there and been cared for and looked after well," she said.

"After losing my daughter Phoenix at full-term, stillbirth, my anxiety was horrible and I was so grateful that they went out of their way.

"I was able to leave my heart and know it would be looked after."

Meanwhile, Jodie Payne had plenty of praise for Acorn East Bundaberg.

"Miss Bec at Acorn East won the centre's favourite educator at this year's Early Educators Day," she said.

"She had a massive pile of entries and has a massive amount of fans, both parents and children."

Crystal Taylor said Paisley Park was her pick of the bunch.

"The most amazing childcare in Bundy," she said.

"The staff always go above and beyond, they are so friendly and always put the kids first.

"Never seen such an incredible childcare in my life."

Here are the 19 daycare centres nominated by Bundy parents following call-outs on Facebook and in the paper. Vote for your pick from the list.

Reader poll Vote for your favourite daycare in Bundy Little Panda

Bonney Tots

Acorn East

Cradle to Crayons

Paisley Park

Cuddle Bugs

YMCA Kindergarten

Hobbit Farm

Chrysalis

Goodstart

Learn and Play

Edenbrook Early Learning Centre

Scallywags

Avoca Kids

C&K Walker St

St John's Lutheran Kindergarten

Coral Coast Early Learning Centre

Carinbundi Kids Family Day Care

Eastside Little Learners Vote View Results