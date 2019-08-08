POLL: Time to vote for your favourite personal trainer

LOOKING SHARP: Zac Wilk, Keegan Lankowski and Jason Samra take a break from the gym gear at the annual Jetts awards night.

BUNDABERG locals love the gym and love their personal trainers even more.

The NewsMail asked locals to nominate their favourite personal trainers and the response was overwhelming.

Scores of comments flowed, with many local PTs getting a top mention.

Trainers from Jetts were among those nominated.

Vanessa Atkinson said she was nominating Jetts' Zac Wilk.

"He pushes you knowing you have the potential and constantly checks in on you," she said.

"I have had such great support from him as a PT."

Fellow Jetts PTs Keegan Lankowski and Jason Samra also scored plenty of mentions.

Trisha Ann nominated Courtney Smith at BTY Fitness "because she is so supportive with your work-out plans, nutritional plans and she also provides us with a shoulder to cry on when needed," she said.

Kyla Wilson gave great praise to Char Peters from Get Active, Moore Park.

"She's hilarious, fun, brilliant at motivating and just when you can't do something she brings out the best in you..."

The NewsMail is now running a poll with all the nominated PTs, so that readers can cast a vote online for their favourite.