Poll shows the biggest issue worrying Bundy residents

Getting people into the workforce is the biggest issue on the minds of people in the Hinkler electorate.

UNEMPLOYMENT is the biggest issue facing the electorate, according to more than 75 per cent of Hinkler residents.

But while the cashless debit card, which aims to stop welfare recipients spending benefits on gambling and alcohol by placing 80 per cent of their payments on a debit card, remains a divisive issue, 78.8 per cent of people agree unemployment is a huge problem across the region.

In an independent poll carried out by ReachTel for the NewsMail, most males and females, and those in every age group, considered unemployment to be the biggest issue.

The March 2018 unemployment figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistic showed the Wide Bay's numbers were well above the national average.

ABS data showed the Wide Bay's unemployment rate was 9 per cent, with the Australian average at 5.5 per cent.

Youth unemployment in the Wide Bay was at 27.9 per cent.

The ReachTel poll showed even 78.3 per cent of those at or nearing retirement age in the 65-plus age group considered the issue to be the biggest one facing the electorate.

Younger people felt the same way, with four out of five, or 79.9 per cent, of 18-34-year-olds agreeing.

However that age group also had the most people who believed is was not the biggest issue facing the electorate, with 11.9 per cent disagreeing.

The other three age groups - 25-50, 51-65 and 65-plus had less than 10 per cent of people who disagreed.