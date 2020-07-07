POLL: Should youth crims do time on farms?

COULD Bundaberg become the home of a farm dedicated to troubled youth?

LNP state leader Deb Frecklington today announced her plan to crack down on youth crime if elected in Queensland.

"The LNP will make sweeping changes to prevent youth crime, crack down on perpetrators, and rehabilitate offenders to contribute to the community," she said.

One of the ideas put forward was to establish a "community payback farm program".

The LNP says it would introduce a trial of five such farms for young offenders who have ben through youth detention.

"The farms will be located in Far North Queensland, North Queensland, Central Queensland and two in the south-east region," a media statement said.

"This approach will focus on learning new skills, improving self-discipline, teaching offenders to take ownership of their actions, with a focus on culturally appropriate programs and elder mentoring.

"The trial is part of the LNP's plan to rehabilitate young offenders and reduce reoffending rates."

Other suggestions include scrapping bail houses, investing more in justice, tougher laws, increased monitoring of offenders and mandatory detention for third offences.

Ms Frecklington's office told the NewsMail if the party was successful in the next election, the locations of the farms would be determined by a tendering process.

Bundaberg state MP David Batt said youth crime was a particularly stressful issue.

"In my role as the state member for Bundaberg, I've spoken with many local residents who have fallen victim to youth crime and not only is it distressing, it's incredibly frustrating," Mr Batt said.

"The current juvenile justice system wrongly puts offenders before victims and that must change.

"The LNP has listened to the concerns of Queenslanders and as a result, we have announced our comprehensive plan to crackdown on youth crime here in Bundaberg and right across the state."

Mr Batt said the program was about rehabilitation.

"This isn't about locking up bad kids, our plan encompasses the whole issue and makes sweeping changes to prevent crime, crack down on perpetrators, rehabilitate offenders and give police the powers they need to do their job," he said.

"Alongside our plan to implement tougher laws, monitor youth offenders on bail 24/7, introduce mandatory detention for third convictions, scrap youth bail houses and trial justice reinvestment, an LNP government will also establish five community payback farms across Queensland - including one in Central Queensland.

"The Justice Reinvestment Program is an early intervention program and promotes physical, cognitive, social and emotional health in children to reduce youth crime in specific communities whereas the Community Payback Farm Program will be for young offenders who have been through youth detention and will focus on teaching them to learn new skills, improve self-discipline and take ownership of actions, with a strong focus on culturally appropriate programs and elder mentoring."

Mr Batt didn't comment specifically on whether a Bundaberg farm program would come to fruition, but said he believed the set of proposals would make a difference.

"As a former police officer of 23 years and manager of crime prevention programs at our local PCYC, I am so proud of the LNP's common sense wrap around approach to dealing with this complex issue and I believe it will truly make a difference in combating the crime crisis in our great state," he said.