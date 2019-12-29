POLL: Should Bundaberg observe water restrictions?

AFTER mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn and council water spokesman Jason Bartels were at opposite ends of a debate over whether Bundaberg should be placed on water restrictions, several members of the community have weighed in.

On Friday, Cr Blackburn took the stance that the community as a whole should be taking a proactive approach to how water is used, particularly with regard to the watering of parks and gardens.

"We shouldn't wait until our region is more severely affected by drought before taking action," Cr Blackburn said last week.

Cr Bartels responded by saying 60 per cent of its water use came from underground bores.

"There's definitely no need to panic at this stage," Cr Bartels said.

"But if it doesn't rain by July we'll have to look at the situation then."

Dozens of members of the community weighed in on the issue via the NewsMail Facebook page, with a mix of responses.

We asked the community what they thought about the possibility of water restrictions coming to Bundaberg.

The gold of the future

I think all Australia should be water wise and on at least Level 1 restrictions, water will be the new "gold" of the future.

- Carolyn Lee Weyling

Can't handle the pressure

Going back 15 years or so ago, when we did have water restrictions, one of the reasons they were removed was that the water mains could not handle the pressure that built up when people could only water at certain times of the day.

- Geoff Warham

Why wait?

Seeing as we have been drought declared, yes, they should.

Why wait till it gets any worse? Start the restrictions now.

- Annette Barker

Water wise

We should have a water wise program in place.

- Darren Zunker

Our underground supply

No. Bundaberg has plenty of underground water.

- Ricky Whyte

Better now than never

Easier to do it before situation becomes desperate.

- Hayley Griffin

Better save water and not need it then to use it and be left without.

- Stanislav Karmychkin

Yes. We really need to reserve as much as possible, watering grass is not essential.

- Lorraine Fraser