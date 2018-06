A debate is raging around whether public money should be used to fund the ABC.

THE Nationals Party does not support the privatisation of the ABC.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the ABC provided an invaluable service to rural and regional Australians.

The Nationals believe the ABC should invest more of its staff and resources into rural and regional Australia.

Mr McCormack's comments come after the Liberal Party moved a motion to privatise the national broadcaster.