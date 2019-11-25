Poll mystery continues as question revealed

WHO do you want for mayor?

That's the question locals have been asked in the mysterious ReachTEL phone poll doing the rounds in Bundaberg.

The poll focuses on four councillors - Mayor Jack Dempsey, councillor turned mayoral candidate Helen Blackburn, final-term councillor Judy Peters and Ross Sommerfeld.

So far, no one has taken ownership of the poll with Cr Dempsey calling for the person behind it to come forward.

Cr Blackburn has also denied involvement.

Cr Sommerfeld has denied involvement, and as yet, Cr Peters has not responded to the NewsMail's inquiries.

Readers on the NewsMail Facebook page revealed the question being asked in the poll, which was who participants would prefer as mayor.