POLL: Bundaberg, do you want same-sex marriage?

Australians will be able to have their say on same-sex marriage.

DO YOU believe same-sex marriage should be legal in Australia?

The NewsMail wants to know what Bundaberg thinks on this topical issue.

Simply vote in our poll below before August 18.

And don't forget the actual vote.

Bundaberg people have two weeks to ensure they're able to vote in the postal plebiscite on same-sex marriage.

The ABS will be supplied with details from the Australian Electoral Commission when it sends out its ballots for the postal vote next month, so to make your voice count you'll need to make sure you are registered and that your details are up to date.

It's worth noting that this is not an election but a voluntary, non-binding postal plebiscite.

Head to the Electoral Commission website at http://www.aec.gov.au/enrol to make sure you're enrolled by August 24.

Everyone registered on the electoral roll on that date will have ballot paper sent out to them by September 12, and will have until November 7 to send them back.

The government will announce the result of the plebiscite and whether the issue will be voted on in parliament by November 15.

If you're already registered to vote with the AEC you don't have to do anything extra to be issued a ballot for the plebiscite, but it's worth checking the AEC has your correct address.