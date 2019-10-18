‘Politics at its worst’: Pitt blasts state on $30m project

Hinkler MP Keith Pitt and Deputy Premier Michael McCormack flank director of Macadamias Australia Janelle Gerry on a visit to inspect the progress of Macadamias Australia's new facility.

HINKLER MP Keith Pitt has called on the Queensland Government to back the Pacific Tugs project at the Bundaberg Port.

Mr Pitt this morning joined Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack at a media conference at Macadamias Australia, where he said the government had extended $6m in funding, previously committed, to make the Pacific Tugs project happen.

“We announced $6 million in funding with Bundaberg Regional Council for that project over two years ago in August 2017,” Mr Pitt said.

“That project, that contract, those individuals, that corporation has waited up until now for the state government to actually approve it. It is still not approved.

“As a result, I’ve had to go back to the federal government and ask for an extension on the funding from the federal government for that $6 million.

“Now fortunately, the Deputy Prime Minister and the Department of Infrastructure and the Prime Minister have approved that extension.

“But that $6 million could have been driving jobs into our economy 18 months ago.

“So, I say again to Premier Palaszczuk: stop being the roadblock. You are blocking projects in our region for no known reason.”

Earlier this week a spokesperson from the Gladstone Ports Corporation, a state-controlled entity, issued an official statement to say an announcement was expected within weeks.

Mr Pitt said he had no doubt the Bundaberg Port was being neglected.

“I don’t think there’s any doubt about that at all,” he said.

“I mean this is politics at its worst.

“We are trying to drive jobs into our regional economy … We have a company that wants to invest $30 million plus, we have $6 million committed from the federal government, we’ve had to extend the approval for that money because they simply haven’t done their job at a state level.”

Comment is being sought from the Premier’s office.

More to come.