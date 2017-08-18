Politicians stop by 'agile' classes

STUDENTS at Bundaberg's St John's Lutheran Primary School had a special visitor recently when Queensland shadow education minister Tracy Davis popped by.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett joined Ms Davis and both were shown the school's "agile learning classrooms” as part of a broader discovery into St John's focus on innovation in curriculum.

The visit came as part of a series of visits to local schools and other educational facilities by Ms Davis to investigate resourcing needs, priorities and opportunities.

She said it was a pleasure to meet with students and staff at the school.

"I had heard that St John's were doing wonderful and innovative things in the classroom and I'm so glad I got to see this first-hand,” she said.

St John's school visit.

"My sincere thanks again to principal Mallett and his teaching staff for not only their warm hospitality during our visit, but also for the great work they are doing in preparing Bundaberg's little ones for the future.”

In alignment with the school's pedagogical framework, St John's has transformed their senior primary spaces using a variety of flexible furniture and equipment.

Principal Chris Mallett spoke of the journey his staff had been on and their unique approach to teaching and learning and curriculum development.

"Our pedagogical framework, known as inquiry-based learning, allows for deep and rich learning and is central to our learning vision for our students,” Mr Mallett said.

"We remain squarely focused on enhancing our children's skills and knowledge in literacy and numeracy as well as preparing them for the future by way of teaching overt skills in communication, collaboration, curiosity, creativity and compassion.”

The school also has an innovative approach to curriculum delivery called Core 4 Plus 1, where four days of the week are dedicated to delivery of the core curriculum areas and on the fifth day children are exposed to different teachers and specialist subject areas including all of the arts, design and digital technologies, and LOTE (language other than English).