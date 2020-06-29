Politicians head to Splitters Farm to promote the region

LOVE for Bundaberg is in the air and spreading across the state as people look to travel.

So much so even politicians are falling for the local postcode.

During a visit to Splitters Farm, Shadow Tourism Minister David Crisafulli stopped to encourage all Queenslanders to get out and explore region's like Bundaberg.

"I want them to explore places they may never have explored before," he said.

"For some people that means western Queensland, for some people that's a trip to the northern part of the Great Barrier Reef; but I'd like people to also consider Wide Bay and Burnett.

"I left the Gold Coast this morning and I was having coffee in Childers by morning tea and I'm hear by lunchtime - so it very doable."

He said while it may be a little more than a day trip, spend a couple of days and take in what the region has to offer.

"The point of difference in this post-COVID era is magnificent in your region," he said.

"You're clean, you're green, you've got fresh produce, you have everything at your fingertips, and I'd love Queensland to fall in love with you."

Mr Crisafulli said the region was a place ready to welcome Queenslanders with open arms.

"I don't think I could find a place with a more welcoming family environment than this one," he said.

"That is your point of difference, and in the post-COVID era that means dollars, dollars mean jobs and jobs means opportunities."

Having travelled throughout the state, without "sugar-coating it" Mr Crisafulli said the border closures were hurting "and hurting badly", but it's impacting some areas more than others.

"I'm going to continue to fight the case that we can manage sensibly the opening of our borders," he said.

"But I also want to promote a message to Queenslanders to look after Queenslanders as well."

Splitters Farm's Carly Clark said the silver-lining to the COVID pandemic was an opportunity to explore our own backyard; a sentiment echoed by Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett.

"We have such a diverse offering here in the Bundaberg region being that we have the reef and our rural experiences," she said.

"Now's the opportunity to get out there and support your local providers."

For the local business Ms Clark said the past few months had been a rollercoaster ride, while things were looking up post-COVID, there were still weariness on if this was a "honeymoon period" and what happens if there are spikes again.

"It's definitely been a rollercoaster for everyone involved - some financially, some emotionally, it's been pretty difficult to navigate," she said.

"I think those businesses that have allowed themselves to pivot and react to what's going on the market are kind of coming out the other end of that a lot wiser for the experience."

Ms Clark said in the first few weeks after COVID they had a "huge influx of people locally", and now travellers from around the state are following suite.

She said people from the Gold Coast, Brisbane and Port Douglas were jumping in the car and heading to Splitters Farm.

"It's really great to get people who might have traditionally gone somewhere else or gone interstate to come here and support us," she said.

"It's developing a huge online following too."

If the current situation were to take a backwards step, Ms Clark said it would be devastating, financially to close again, she was optimistic.

"We experienced incredible support during our downtime from the local community in terms of donations so we could keep all of our animals," she said.

Rather than the financial downturn from a lack of visitors, Ms Clark's concern was with the wellbeing of the animals.

"If we had to sell those animals when their owners intrusted us with them in the first place, that would have been devastating to me, more so than 'we can't have a wedding next weekend' sort of thing'," she said.

Ms Clark said the school holidays were already looking good with vacation care bookings coming through, as were school visit bookings and a few wedding bookings coming up.

"There's no better cure for what we're experiencing that farm-fresh air and sunshine, so it's a good thing," she said.

And come December they hope to be offering an accommodation option to visitors.

She said their development was put on hold because of finances, but it's not off the cards.

"We're hoping that we can deliver an amazing accommodation experience by December, fingers crossed, that we have reapplied to the bank for funding," Ms Clark said.

Bundaberg Tourism CEO Katherine Reid said it was fantastic to have Mr Crisafulli exploring the region with his daughters.

And according to the stats, others have plans to visit.

"Accommodation is looking really strong, we're looking at around 70 to 80 per cent occupancy," she said.

"Experiences and attractions around the region are also seeing good bookings coming through.

"We do know that we've got reduced capacity in our experiences, attractions, cafes and restaurants so it's really important people pre-book in."

Ms Reid said a lot of traffic was coming in from southeast Queensland.