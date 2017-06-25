Politicians ducking for cover in light of Deepwater road upgrade

WITH plans to upgrade the road through Deepwater National Park, politicians are ducking for cover.

The council is looking at options to connect Baffle Creek and Agnes Water. One of these is to upgrade the 4WD track to a gravel road through the park, the other is a completely new route.

The Minister for Environment Steven Miles was asked if the track should be upgraded, among other questions.

However, he directed the queries to the Department of National Parks, Sport and Racing.

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service spokesperson said the department had advised the council that it would consider a proposal to upgrade the existing four-wheel drive access through Deepwater National Park.

"For any proposal to be viable, GRC would be responsible for the planning, construction and funding for the proposed upgrade of the access, subject to conditions required by the department, including minimal disturbance and primarily utilising the existing footprint," they said.

However at the council's works and traffic committee meeting, the council revealed they had met with the department on April 27.

One of the "key points and action items" was; confirmed agreement in principle of the road by the Minister (Steven Miles).

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett answered questions on the issue.

However, he did not answer a direction question about whether the road should be upgraded to 2WD access.

Mr Bennett said since he was elected in 2012, people had been asking for a road linking Baffle Creek and Agnes Water.

"Connectivity is really important in these communities and I have always maintained that position in support of the concept," he said.

"I support council's continuation of negotiations with the relevant agencies about this important community issue.

"I must congratulate council on the way they have gone about this in communicating the issue with everyone involved."

Mr Bennett encouraged people to continue to have their say.

"It would be great if all levels of government and the community could work together to ensure the best public outcome is achieved for what has been a project nearly three decades in the making," he said.

"I have always maintained that all levels of government need to work together, including funding arrangements, into the future.

"I am encouraged by the way the community has maintained a mature and constructive dialogue on this important issue."

Mr Bennett moderate a forum run in Agnes Water at the start of this month about the issue.