25°
News

Politicians ducking for cover in light of Deepwater road upgrade

Chris Lees | 25th Jun 2017 10:06 AM
The current track through Deepwater National Park.
The current track through Deepwater National Park. Chris Lees

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH plans to upgrade the road through Deepwater National Park, politicians are ducking for cover.

The council is looking at options to connect Baffle Creek and Agnes Water. One of these is to upgrade the 4WD track to a gravel road through the park, the other is a completely new route.

The Minister for Environment Steven Miles was asked if the track should be upgraded, among other questions.

However, he directed the queries to the Department of National Parks, Sport and Racing.

A Queensland Parks and Wildlife Service spokesperson said the department had advised the council that it would consider a proposal to upgrade the existing four-wheel drive access through Deepwater National Park.

"For any proposal to be viable, GRC would be responsible for the planning, construction and funding for the proposed upgrade of the access, subject to conditions required by the department, including minimal disturbance and primarily utilising the existing footprint," they said.

MORE | Deepwater National Park road

>> Road issue not over for Agnes Water or Baffle Creek

>> Council responds to proposed national park road

>> Coastal communities debate Deepwater road proposal

>> Call reignited for Deepwater access track

However at the council's works and traffic committee meeting, the council revealed they had met with the department on April 27.

One of the "key points and action items" was; confirmed agreement in principle of the road by the Minister (Steven Miles).

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett answered questions on the issue.

However, he did not answer a direction question about whether the road should be upgraded to 2WD access.

Mr Bennett said since he was elected in 2012, people had been asking for a road linking Baffle Creek and Agnes Water.

"Connectivity is really important in these communities and I have always maintained that position in support of the concept," he said.

"I support council's continuation of negotiations with the relevant agencies about this important community issue.

"I must congratulate council on the way they have gone about this in communicating the issue with everyone involved."

Mr Bennett encouraged people to continue to have their say.

"It would be great if all levels of government and the community could work together to ensure the best public outcome is achieved for what has been a project nearly three decades in the making," he said.

"I have always maintained that all levels of government need to work together, including funding arrangements, into the future.

"I am encouraged by the way the community has maintained a mature and constructive dialogue on this important issue."

Mr Bennett moderate a forum run in Agnes Water at the start of this month about the issue.

Gladstone Observer

Topics:  agnes water baffle creek deepwater access track deepwater national park gladstone region

8 things you didn't know you could do at North Straddie

NORTH Stradbroke Island is the perfect getaway whether you plan to stay for a day, a week or even a month.

A whisky-lover's blueprint to Brisbane's best bars

Check out The Gresham for some old-school fine drops.

SCOTCH, Whiskey and Whisky; it all gets a bit confusing.

Your guide to the best Brisbane markets

Enjoy the beautiful offerings of one of Brisbane's many markets.

WHO doesn’t love a good market!?

Ain’t no mountain high enough

No Caption

Brisbane's dishing up the mountain-hiking goods!

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Five die in horror 14 hours on Queensland roads

Five die in horror 14 hours on Queensland roads

UPDATE: TWO men are fighting for lives after their car went over the side of a popular southeast Queensland driving spot.

Teen 'lying on road' struck by car

Reviewed safety procedures rolled out to paramedics in the wake of a series of attacks have been so far well-received, according to their union.

He was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

PHOTOS: Inside a vintage Target catalogue

Pages of a vintage Target catalogue.

We're actually paying a lot less for things now than then

Bonus Bill Busters Bingo card with today's paper!

Get an extra bingo car with today's paper.

Don't miss out on your bonus card.

Local Partners

Group continues rallies against cashless card introduction

Those opposed to the cashless welfare card will hold a rally in Hervey Bay

A story to warm your heart - and belly

Jo Rogers, Will Shackleford, Mark Hennessy and Samantha Russell at the Angels Delight Soup and Coffee Bar.

First it was the Community Cupboard now it's free soup

Bundy mum blogging to get families offline

FAMILY FUN: Deonie Crowther is holding family craft sessions at the Windmill Cafe in Bargara.

Crafty projects a hit with parents and children

VMR Classic back for another year

CLASSIC: The 2017 Volunteer Marine Rescue Bundaberg Family Fishing Classic is in full swing.

Snag a prize at fishing comp

Get a Wiggle on to Bundy shows

BUNDY BOUND: The Wiggles, Anthony Field, Emma Watkins, Simon Pryce and Lachlan Gillespie, are on their way to Bundaberg.

Fab four head in town

Prince Harry reveals he wanted to leave the royal family

PRINCE Harry has revealed he “wanted out” as a Royal — and instead just wanted to lead an ordinary life.

Talk show host’s phone call takes heartbreaking turn

Rita wanted to stay on the line — so Byrne let her speak.

Anything can happen on live TV

Why streaming movies will cost more from July 1

Australians can expect to pay more for streaming services such as Netflix when the new taxes kick in.

The new taxes from July 1 won’t hurt the MPs’ big pay rise

What's on the small screen this week

Ryan Shelton in a scene from True Story with Hamish & Andy.

HAMISH and Andy hear another funny story and Cleverman returns.

Digging down to find Clare

Australian actress and singer Clare Bowen, who got her big break on the US TV series Nashville, is touring Australia with her solo album.

After five years on Nashville it’s time to tell her own stories.

TV REVIEW: Offspring season 7 is... fine

Alexander England and Asher Keddie in a scene from season seven of Offspring.

New Offspring won’t be remembered as the best season.

What's on at the cinemas over the school holidays

Tom Holland in a scene from the movie Spider-man: Homecoming.

Escape from reality over the holidays with a trip to the movies.

2856M2- SECLUDED PROPERTY 15 MINUTES TO BUNDABERG CBD - 5 MINUTES TO BEACH

269 Eardleys Road, Welcome Creek 4670

Rural 3 2 8 $359,000

Sitting on the best part of three quarters of an acre is this lovely large home with plenty of shed space just a 15-minute drive to Bundaberg's C.B.D. The...

CONVENIENT and CENTRAL LOCATION

26 O'Connell Street, Millbank 4670

House 4 1 3 $299,000

Set on a spacious 1138m2 allotment this excellent home is full of surprises! Absolutely ideal for the extended family with plenty of room to accommodate visitors...

SUPERB HOME PRICED TO SELL!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 $229,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

MUST BE SOLD NOW!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $179,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

PRIVATE FAMILY HOME WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, POOL, 12 x 9 SHED and 6,549m2 ALLOTMENT

6 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $529,000

This must see home located on the city fringe in Parklands Estate Branyan is perfect for the family lifestyle environment. Positioned on 6,549m2 allotment this...

FANTASTIC VALUE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT WITH 2 TOILETS, AIR CONDITIONING and LARGE YARD

3/60 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $229,000

Located in the very sought after Bundaberg West area, this unit is just a few minutes walk to the major Hinkler Place Shopping Centre via the Railway line overpass...

GREAT FAMILY HOME JUST A SHORT STROLL TO ARCHIES and KELLYS BEACH

3 Cossart Crescent, Bargara 4670

House 4 2 6 $425,000

POSITION, POSITION, POSITION Seldom do homes in this position come to the market and those who know of the highly sort after pockets of Bargara will realise when...

SEPARATE DETACHED INDEPENDENT GRANNY FLAT

17 Gahans Road, Kalkie 4670

House 4 2 1 $247,000

Now here is a property that offers dual independent living and certainly provides options and flexibility for the savvy purchaser. Located in Kalkie the property...

HOLE IN ONE WITH BOTH THE OCEAN AND GOLF COURSE AT YOUR DOORSTEP

154 Barolin Esplanade, Coral Cove 4670

House 4 2 3 OFFERS OVER...

Many would say that life does not get any better than waking up and looking out over the beautiful Pacific Ocean every day but it certainly does if you live at 154...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 Offers Over...

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

Gateway to $3 billion, 4800 home new Coast city opens

The start of Peter Crosby Way at Sippy Downs, the northern access into the Harmony master-planned community at Palmview.

Palmview's $3b master-planned community of Harmony

Millionaire Nathan Birch to offload $55M in property

Nathan Birch wants to focus more on developing properties.

Sydney property investor has announced he is selling up

Fame factor boosts property prices in Byron

The stunning Clarke's Beach in Byron Bay.

House prices surge by an incredible 39.5% in star-studded area

Grass is greener for Warwick real estate

Warwick's rural charm and affordable property prices are enticing buyers from Brisbane.

Quality houses for half the price of Brisbane attracting interest

Builders relish Coast's growing construction rates

The Coast's average house price has risen from by more than $10,000 in the past three years to $507,100.

House numbers and values are rising on the Coast

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!