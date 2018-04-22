'PC nonsense': Batt rails against non-binary children

ON WEDNESDAY morning State Member for Bundaberg David Batt shared an LNP post on Facebook asking the online community what their views were on non-binary birth certificates.

The image, addressed to Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and the Labor Government, said babies' birth certificates should specify male or female and non-binary should not be given consideration.

Non-binary is defined as a person who does not identify as male or female and Batt believes birth certificates should stay the way they are.

"Queenslanders care about hospitals, schools, reliable transport and jobs, not changing their birth certificates," he said.

"These are the things the people of our state want the government to be focusing on.

"These are identification documents, they shouldn't just be changed for politically correct nonsense."

The LNP's original post was accompanied by a message targeting the political left.

"We can't sit by while the radical left imposes their twisted views on kids' gender, trying to change our society," the post said.

Former federal Labor MP Brian Courtice was of the same school of thought and said he found it difficult to comprehend the social policy.

"People are born male or female," Mr Courtice said.

"I know we have transgender and all different things nowadays and those people can't help the way they're born - and they have my sympathy - but they're either male or female. I can't help but feel these paths will impact us later on.

"I'm comfortable with my point of view and, honestly, I'm still coming to terms with gay marriage.

"We're all God's creatures entitled to a democracy but it seems like a small minority is having a bigger say than the majority.

"That's the way I feel and I would think my view would pass the pub test but younger generations have different points of view to me and I understand that."

If you are or know a Trans or Enby young person experiencing alienation, bullying, or harassment, there are people you can talk to.