Political blame game hurts Bundy... again

Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour and Hinkler MP Keith Pitt announcing a Regional Deal for Hervey Bay and Bundaberg in November.

Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack, Fraser Coast mayor George Seymour and Hinkler MP Keith Pitt announcing a Regional Deal for Hervey Bay and Bundaberg in November. Blake Antrobus

THIS week's developments put the Hinkler Regional Deal under a serious cloud.

What has been sold as a golden opportunity for the region looks like it could end a fizzer after the Queensland Government refused to sign up to the deal.

Once again, it's the Bundaberg region that could miss out.

As regional deals advance in other parts of the country, we're left in political limbo.

Let us hope this upcoming federal election campaign provides some clarity because the current system is delivering little short of madness at times.

I've always thought it's far easier for governments of any persuasion to put barriers in place than to make things happen.

There's finger pointing in all directions at the moment as the state says the proposed deal fails the broader region and the Hinkler MP says the state is letting the region down.

The deal certainly wasn't as well advanced as some of the other deals that have been presented and when it was announced it seemed to have caught the Queensland Government out.

But does that mean Bundy has to miss out now? I certainly don't think so.

It's a real shame that our politicians haven't worked out that voters in regional areas are sick and tired of the blame game and want to see action.

That is why the marginal parties have done so well in regional areas in recent times.

This deal delivers for Bundaberg.

If it's not going to go ahead in its current form, what is the alternative?

Is this another example where political leaders have shown an inability to work together, but it's the region's residents who lose out?