'Policy by press release': LNP queries hospital timing

STATE Opposition leader Deb Frecklington was unwillingly to commit to a new Bundaberg hospital if she became Premier at the next Queensland election, but said an LNP led government would honour any contracts made by Labor.

Today in Bundaberg, Ms Frecklington questioned the Government's $6.7 million commitment for a detailed business case for the hospital, especially considering there was nothing in last week's State Budget that acknowledged it.

While speaking to the press at Buss Park, she linked the timing of the Premier's announcement to her own visit, and described it as "policy by press release”.

"There was no money, no land, and no plan for the Bundaberg hospital, and now miraculously today she's announced six million odd dollars for a study.

"What we would like to see in Bundaberg is this hospital have some form of plan so we can give the people of Bundaberg certainty.”

Though the LNP has given bi-partisan support for the detailed business case study, Ms Frecklington did not give a clear "yes” when asked if an LNP led Government would invest in a new Bundaberg hospital.

"There is another budget before the State election, let's see what the Labor Party is going to do,” she said.

"Why would the people of Bundaberg have to wait another 500 days for a commitment from the LNP when they are just wanting a commitment from the Labor Party right now, who hold the books.

"If there is a contract in place the LNP will stand by those contracts, and we have said that numerous times over numerous projects.

"We are not the Labor Party - we will always stand by a contract.”

Ms Palaszczuk said she asked Building Queensland to completed a detailed business case to determine where, when and how the hospital will be build.

"The first step is identifying the site and we're working to get that done as soon as possible.”