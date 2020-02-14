Menu
MAN ASSAULTS POLICE: A 21-year-old man was arrested at The Albert Hotel in Monto on January 31 on a number of offences. Picture: Jack Lawrie.
Policeman punched in face at Monto pub

Sam Turner
, sam.turner@cnbtimes.com.au
14th Feb 2020 2:00 PM
A MAN has been charged with breaching his bail conditions after allegedly punching a police officer in the face at a pub in Monto.

The 21-year-old man was arrested at the Royal Albert Hotel in Monto on January 31, charged with a number of offences.

Police were called to the pub at 11.50pm that evening in relation to a man allegedly causing a disturbance.

It was alleged the man had assaulted a patron at the venue and obstructed police during his arrest.

Monto’s OIC Sergeant Mick Bazzo said police would allege the man then got into an altercation with police.

“In the arrest, an officer was [allegedly] assaulted, and punched in the face,” Sgt Bazzo said.

“The man was then taken into custody and was charged with a number of offences.”

Five charges were laid including assault occasioning bodily harm, obstructing police, assaulting police, public nuisance, and breaching bail conditions.

He has been remanded to appear in Biloela Magistrates Court on March 11.

