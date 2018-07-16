Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Cop investigated over verbal abuse
Crime

‘You’re on my f***ing list’: Probe after cop’s outburst

by Tracey Ferrier
16th Jul 2018 1:14 PM

A QUEENSLAND police officer is being investigated over a furious, expletive-laden exchange between himself and a woman.

St George woman Samantha Edwards has shared a video of a local policeman on Facebook, accusing the officer of verbally abusing her when he came to her home.

Ms Edwards can be heard swearing at the officer, who becomes enraged at her language, and screams back: "Now you're on my f***ing list. If your name comes up one more time I'm going to drag you through the f***ing mud."

editors picks queensland police

Top Stories

    How surfer rode wave of success

    premium_icon How surfer rode wave of success

    People and Places A Sunshine Coast surfer has offered his word of advice for anyone wanting success while making a difference.

    'WE SHOULD WORRY': Bundy records most child crims in years

    premium_icon 'WE SHOULD WORRY': Bundy records most child crims in years

    Crime Twelve per cent of criminal charges in Bundaberg are against kids

    Revealed: When Bundy's cold snap will end

    Revealed: When Bundy's cold snap will end

    News Have you been feeling the Bundaberg morning chill?

    Local Partners