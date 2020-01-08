POLICE WRAP: Stolen credit card use among alleged offences

Police hope this woman can help them with inquiries.

POLICE have released information on four incidents across the region they'd like the public to help with.

They are:

Unknown alleged offender uses stolen credit card

On Sunday, a victim had their credit card stolen in the central area of Bundaberg.

Police allege an unknown woman then used the stolen card in shops on Maryborough, Woongarra and Johnson Sts.

Bundaberg police hope the woman pictured above could help them in their investigations.

If you know who this woman is, please call Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference number QP2000033027.

Police are hoping to locate this stolen bike.

Investigations after red and white Honda stolen

On Sunday, December 22, a red and white Honda CRF 110 off-road motorcycle was stolen from a residence on Rexs Road, Alloway.

If you have any information in relation to the offence or observe this motorcycle, please contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference QP2000020146.

$130 bottle of perfume taken from Bundy chemist

At about 5.10pm on the December 29, a chemist on Bourbong St has had one bottle of perfume stolen worth $130.

Police say the suspect is described as male, fair complexion, 30-40 years old, thin build, brown hair - mostly shaved brown mullet flowing down below the shoulders, wearing a purple shirt, dark walk shorts, thongs and small brown bag slung over shoulder.

Police are currently investigating and viewing CCTV footage in relation to the matter.

If you have any information in relation to the offence or are able to identify this suspect please contact Policelink on 131 444 and quote reference QP2000044203.

Police are hoping this man can help them.

Window shattered in car break-in attempt

Between the hours of 10pm on Friday, December 13 and 6am on Saturday, December 14, an attempt was made enter a silver Toyota Landcruiser, which resulted in the rear left window shattering.

At the time of the offence, the vehicle was parked on the street outside a residential address on Elliott Heads Rd between Faithfull Crescent and Greathead Road, Kepnock.

Bundaberg police are seeking public assistance to help identify the person pictured who may be able to assist with the investigation.

If you have any information about the offence or person pictured, please contact police and quote reference number QP1902488224.