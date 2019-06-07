POLICE WRAP: Home-made taser, drugs and $12K in stolen goods

BUNDABERG Police have been kept busy this week with a string of different crimes and messages for the community.

Gel gun message

BUNDABERG Police are urging residents with gel guns to be mindful about how they handle them and be aware that they could be mistake for a real gun, and cause alarm to members of the community.

Senior Constable Darlene Webb said the message came after police were called to a Johnston St residency after reports of a man possibly possessing a firearm.

She said when police responded they found the man actually had a gel gun.

Sen Const Webb said it was important people with gel guns were mindful of what they were doing, as it could trigger a large police response.

This is not the first time gel guns have been mistaken for a real firearm in Bundaberg, police said.

Home-made taser

A 27-YEAR-OLD female from Burnett Heads has been charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, category R ,after police allegedly found a home-made taser.

Bundaberg police stopped a car in the East End car park at 10.45pm last night, and upon searching the vehicle they allegedly discovered the home-made taser in a black backpack.

Senior Constable Darlene Webb said the woman allegedly told police she had made it from instructions on the internet.

The woman is due to appear in court on June 24.

Bong found

POLICE patrolling the Stockland shopping centre car park allegedly found a 28-year-old man asleep in a a car with a glass bong.

Senior Constable Darlene Webb said when confronted by police the man allegedly admitted to using the bong to smoke cannabis.

He is due to face court on possessing drug utensils on July 1.

Specsavers break-in

POLICE are investigating after more than $12,500 worth of items had been reported stolen from Specsavers at Stockland Bundaberg.

Senior Constable Darlene Webb said the offenders we believed to have cut the padlock on the store's shipping container and stolen a number of items from within.

She said among the items were computer equipment and hand-basin mixers.

Sen Const Webb said police were made aware of the incident yesterday.

Drug charge

A MAN in his 20s was stopped by police in Thabeban and allegedly had 0.1g of methamphetamine.

He is due to appear in court on June 24.