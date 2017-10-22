POLICE WRAP: Busy around Bundy

FROM drink driving, public nuisance and break and enter offences, Bundaberg Police have had a wide range of offences to tend to this weekend.

Teen done for DD

A 19-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with drink driving and obstructing a police officer as a result of a traffic crash in Parklands Dr.

The incident occurred on 2.30am on Saturday and the man is due to appear in court on November 24.

Public nuisance

A 22-YEAR-OLD woman was issued an infringement notice at 2.15am on Sunday for public nuisance on Bourbong St.

Afternoon charge

A 31-YEAR-OLD man has been charged with disorderly conduct and public nuisance on Bourbong St at 2.45pm on Saturday.

According to Bundaberg police, he was further charged with a drug offence and will appear in court at a later date.

Rollerdoor cops it

THE Camerhouse rollerdoor on Bourbong St has been the subject of wilful damage.

Police say the incident occurred between 5.30pm on Friday and 9am on Saturday.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police via Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Policelink on 131 444.

GoPro stolen

A VEHICLE on Melvin St, Norville was entered at 5pm on Saturday and a GoPro was stolen.

Police are looking for a male, however a description was not given.

Anyone with details is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Handbag stolen

BETWEEN 11am on Saturday and 6am yesterday a handbag full of cosmetics and other personal affects were stolen in a break and enter in Kepnock. Anyone with details phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.