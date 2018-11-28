RURAL FIRE: Bungadoo's Rural Fire Service crew spent the day at Agnes Water and Deepwater fire, they arrived back in the area late in the evening after a third day at it.

POLICE do have the authority to remove people who are not willing to leave when it comes to an emergency.

A number of residents in the Baffle Creek, Deep Water and Rules Beach area have not heeded direction and left their homes as a disastrous fire approaches.

This morning authorities expected conditions at the bushfires near Deepwater, Baffle Creek, Rules Beach and Oyster Creek to worsen.

Police will start forcibly removing residents from their homes in the next 30 minutes, with Queensland Fire and Emergency Services asking people to evacuate immediately via Flat Rock Rd and be picked up by watercraft, where they'll be taken to Rocky Point Rd.

Bundaberg police confirmed under the Public Safety Preservation Act 1986 they do have the power to remove people not willing to go.

The PSPS is to provide protection for members of the public in terrorist, chemical, biological, radiological or other emergencies that create or may create danger of death, injury or distress to any person, loss of or damage to any property or pollution of the environment and for related purposes.

This act is bond by the Crown and applies both within and outside Queensland.

Police declared an emergency situation in Deepwater on Sunday at 1.45pm in relation to an ongoing bushfire threat.

It includes areas within Deepwater Drive and Deepwater Road, Deepwater Road and Matchbox Road intersections including Matchbox Road and Capricornia Drive, Capricornia Drive and Seabreeze Road.

In the act it states a senior officer may make a declaration under section 5 that an emergency situation exists, in respect of an area within or outside Queensland, if the officer is satisfied on reasonable grounds that an emergency situation has arisen or is likely to arise in Queensland.

This comes as residents from around 50 properties in the Rules Beach area were still refusing to leave on Wednesday morning, with authorities pleading with them to evacuate or risk being burned to death.

Sally Ehrlich runs the Baffle Creek Caravan Park, and has so far declined to leave, saying the park is well-cleared and not prone to fire.

Around nine people are currently at the park, which backs onto Baffle Creek itself.

Ms Ehrlich says the creek is their emergency escape route.

"We've got boats galore," she told AAP.

"We'd be getting people out on the boats, over to Winfield (across the creek), that's the best we can do."

"We'd have to wait for a lot more fire yet, for us (to leave)."

The SES has started ferrying people from Flatrock campground, several hundred metres downriver, across Baffle Creek, with police starting to pull out of the area.

Ms Ehrlich said she hasn't seen the police on Wednesday, but assumed they had been busy elsewhere.

"I think they know we're safe here for the moment, they've been concentrating on people in the thicker scrub."

Deputy Police Commissioner Bob Gee said officers were doing a final sweep of the area, but after that residents would be on their own

"People will burn to death. It is no different to a Category 5 cyclone coming through your door," he said.

"The beach may not be a safe option. Leave now."