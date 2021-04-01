Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Police warning if lockdown lifted for Easter

by Elise Williams
1st Apr 2021 8:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

 

Police have urged the community to keep calm and drive to the conditions as holiday-makers are set to take to the road en masse for the Easter weekend.

And police statistics reveal traffic-related deaths are up 38 per cent on the same time last year.

Seventy-four lives have been lost on Queensland roads since January 1, compared with last year's figure of 48 in the same period.

Police and road authorities have previously said the inability to travel overseas for holidays had led to an increase in serious and fatal crashes, as more Queenslanders were forced to holiday at home.

Ahead of today's lockdown announcement - which may see a mass exodus if Brisbane residents are allowed to flee to the coast for Easter - Deputy Police Commissioner Steve Gollschewski urged motorists to adhere to the road rules and drive to the conditions.

"I want to remind everyone that irrespective of the decision (today), we are moving into Easter and we can expect right across the state there will be significant traffic movement, and regrettably and tragically our road toll is currently 26 over what it was this time last year," he said.

"So please everyone if you're travelling over Easter, irrespective of what the conditions are, drive to them."

 

Originally published as Police warning if lockdown lifted for Easter

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

death toll driving eater traffic motoring queensland road toll

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MINT IDEA: Rich meaning behind special coin artwork

        Premium Content MINT IDEA: Rich meaning behind special coin artwork

        News She was once named one of Bundy’s 50 most influential people and now artist Cher’nee Sutton has unveiled a special contribution to celebrate indigenous Australians in...

        HOLE IN ONE: Why local golf course has hit property market

        Premium Content HOLE IN ONE: Why local golf course has hit property market

        News This week the price has dropped. Read more about the property and why it’s for sale...

        ‘SLAP IN THE FACE’: Why Honor voted against new food ratings

        Premium Content ‘SLAP IN THE FACE’: Why Honor voted against new food ratings

        News Bundaberg Regional Council’s Division 3 councillor was the only person to vote...

        ‘ENFORCEMENT STAGE’: Police warn trespassers will be caught

        Premium Content ‘ENFORCEMENT STAGE’: Police warn trespassers will be caught

        Crime Police will be out in force over the Easter weekend to stop trespassers causing...