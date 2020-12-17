Police warning as grinches target Bundaberg cars

POLICE are once again warning locals not to leave their cars unlocked, with a number of offences happening around the region.

Officers say the common factor in the recent spate of unlawful entries is cars being left unlocked.

"If Bundaberg Police have one Christmas wish this year, it is for everyone to lock their vehicles and secure their valuables," Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said.

"With a current trend in tools being stolen, it is a timely reminder to tradespeople and anyone carrying tools in their vehicle, to ensure toolboxes are fitted with a lockable key.

"Thieves usually steal items of value which can be quickly converted to cash."

Locals can also take further steps to prevent thefts.

"Marking and recording property items can help deter theft and provides proof of ownership of your valuables," Snr Const. Duncan said.

"By marking and recording property, you can also assist police in identifying and returning stolen property to its rightful owner."

Consider these steps to protect your property and valuables:

- Consider marking your property with a unique personal code on the item.

- Keep photographic records of your property which cannot be engraved such as jewellery, art and collectables. Use a ruler or matchbox beside the object when taking a photo to help determine the size.

- Keep a list of all serial numbers, model numbers and specific features of your personal property with a personal inventory list and keep the list and valuation certificates in a safe place in the event of any insurance claims.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24 hours a day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.

Recent offences in the Bundaberg region

December 16 - De Gunst Street, Walkervale

On the above date, an unlocked vehicle was unlawfully entered and had property stolen, including a wallet and three debit cards. The debit cards have been fraudulently used.

Reference number: QP2002580473.

December 15 - Moran Street, Svensson Heights

Vehicles unlocked canopy had been entered and a number of property items stolen including Milwaukee brand cordless drills, impact driver, impact wrench, circular saw, blower, wet vacuum, grinder, battery 4 or 5ah, Fluke 87 multimeter and Kyoritsu multifunction tester.

Most of these tools are marked with the initials O.N or Olly.

Reference number: QP2002567968.

December 15 - Pitt Street, Walkervale

An unlocked toolbox in the tray of the vehicle has been entered and a number of items stolen including a Milwaukee Drill and Impact Drive and Klein tool bag containing specialist electrical tools such crimping tools, measurement tools, screwdrivers, hammer drill bits, small sockets, ear plugs, pliers and side cutters.

Reference number: QP2002574338.

December 10 - Wynter Street, Walkervale

An unlocked vehicle with the keys left inside has been stolen from an address and later located in Tobruk Street, Svensson Heights.

Reference number QP2002543776.