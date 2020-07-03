Menu
Police have urged thousands of people planning to gather on Saturday for a Black Lives Matter protest as part of a national weekend of action to not attend.
News

Police warn people not to attend protest

by Danielle O’Neal
3rd Jul 2020 4:23 PM
QUEENSLAND Police have urged thousands of people planning to gather in Brisbane CBD on Saturday for a Black Lives Matter protest to not attend.

The 'Stop Black Deaths in Custody' protest is scheduling to kick off on Saturday at noon in King George Square, with protestors planning to march over the river to Musgrave Park in South Brisbane.

More than 1,000 people have indicated online that they plan to addend, and an additional 3,000 people have stated they are 'interested' in the event.

Queensland Police are aware of the planned protest however have not authorised any notices of intention under the Peaceful Assembly Act 1992 for the protest to proceed.

"People are urged not to attend large-scale protests," A Queensland Police spokeswoman said.

"If people do attend, they are urged to ensure they comply with the Chief Health Officer's directions in relation to COVID-19.

The Brisbane protest is one of six occurring in cities across Australia as part of a 'national weekend of action' (there are no protests planned for Victoria).

Some of the protestor's demands are to stop black deaths in custody, defund police and prisons and shut youth prisons.

"We urge everyone to wear facemasks, to bring hand sanitiser, to obey social distancing as much as possible, and to stay home if you are experiencing flu-like symptoms," promotional materials for the event state.

At a press conference today, Health Minister and Deputy Premier Steven Miles said he was not aware of the protest planned for tomorrow but said Queenslanders shouldn't be going to protests.

"What we've said consistently about protests is that people shouldn't participate in them," Mr Miles said.

"They are a risk.

"We've been very fortunate though; we haven't had any cases out of the recent protests and we certainly hope that to continue to be the case."

A Queensland Police spokeswoman said that violent or criminal behaviour at the protest will not be tolerated.

"Community safety is our number one priority and police will take action if any behaviour poses a risk to the safety of individuals or the destruction of property," she said.

Members of the public planning to travel within Brisbane City tomorrow are advised traffic and public transport may be disrupted as a result of protest activity.

Originally published as Police warn people not to attend planned Brisbane CBD protest

black lives matter police stop black deaths in custody protest

