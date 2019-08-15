Police warn of dodgy bitumen tradies

Police are warning local residents to be careful of tradespeople planning to lay cheap bitumen.

POLICE are warning Bundaberg and Wide Bay residents to be vigilant of tradespeople offering to resurface and repair bitumen driveways or other areas around the home.

Bundaberg police officer Senior Constable Darlene Webb said certain interstate bitumen layers have left many home owners out of pocket.

The trades persons have been known to approach potential victims with a varied sales pitch where they claim to have bitumen left over from another job and offer a cheap price.

A Bundaberg area victim reported paying the trades persons a large sum of money up front and with work being completed to a very poor standard.

The materials used were of very low quality while the ground was not prepared properly.

Senior Constable Webb said this added up as a considerable cost to the victim as the substandard material has to be removed before corrective work can be conducted.

Victims have no way to retrieve the outlaid expense as the trades persons have completed the work, at a poor quality, which makes the complaint civil.

If you think you have seen or have had contact from these trades persons, police recommend you contact the Office of Fair Trade on 13QGOV (13 74 68).

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Quote this reference number: QI1901471646