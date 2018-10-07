Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
GRIDLOCK: School holiday traffic in the wet will make for a grinding afternoon drive on the Bruce Highway.
GRIDLOCK: School holiday traffic in the wet will make for a grinding afternoon drive on the Bruce Highway. John McCutcheon
News

Police warn as congestion builds on treacherous Bruce Hwy

Scott Sawyer
by
7th Oct 2018 11:16 AM | Updated: 11:27 AM

POLICE have issued a warning to drivers not to ignore signs of fatigue as traffic starts to build up on what is now a wet and dangerous Bruce Highway.

A gruelling afternoon of travel awaits families departing the region after the school holiday break.

Sunshine Coast Forensic Crash Unit officer in charge Sergeant Sherryn Klump sounded the warning this morning, as thousands of motorists prepared to return home.

She implored drivers not to ignore signs of tiredness, as fatigue usually caught up with people at the end of an extended break.

"Don't try and push on through it," she said.

 

Sunshine Coast Forensic Crash Unit officer-in-charge Sergeant Sherryn Klump.
Sunshine Coast Forensic Crash Unit officer-in-charge Sergeant Sherryn Klump. John McCutcheon

Southbound traffic was already starting to build on the Bruce Highway southbound near Beerburrum and will continue to build throughout the afternoon.

Sgt Klump said even minor accidents could become a "massive inconvenience" to everyone on the Bruce Highway and traffic jams could quickly stretch to 20km or more.

She urged drivers not to let frustrations get the better of them.

"Everyone who is heading home is in the same line of traffic," she said.

"You're changing lanes suddenly just to come to a complete stop."

She said the wet weather meant increased reaction times were critical, even in slow-moving traffic.

"They're (crashes) all avoidable," Sgt Klump said.

Sgt Klump had more sage advice for motorists leaving the Coast and those returning to the region from their holidays, not to let complacency set in.

"Most fatigue-related crashes occur within an hour of your destination," she said.

brisbane bruce highway commute editors picks police road safety school holidays sunshine coast traffic traffic conditions travel
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Crews on scene at an incident involving tractor and car

    premium_icon Crews on scene at an incident involving tractor and car

    Breaking THERE has been two collisions this morning, the most recent of which involved a tractor and a car.

    Jewel to bring competition to Bargara

    premium_icon Jewel to bring competition to Bargara

    News Attention to the suburb is only expected to grow

    Bundaberg listeners tune into Triple M

    Bundaberg listeners tune into Triple M

    News Survey finds 22.4 per cent of participants tune into breakfast show

    Fraser trip details for Duke and Duchess released

    premium_icon Fraser trip details for Duke and Duchess released

    News Visit expected to attract serious international interest in island

    Local Partners