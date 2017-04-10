Police want to speak with this woman

HELP WANTED: Bundaberg police are seeking public assistance to help identify this woman. Photo Contributed

BUNDABERG police are seeking public assistance to help identify a woman (pictured) that may be able to assist with the investigation into stealing offence.

About 3.10pm on Thursday a mobile phone was stolen from a business located on Mclean St, Bundaberg Central.

If you have information for police, you can contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24 hours a day.

You can also report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24 hours a day.