Police want to speak with duo after $400 in goods stolen
BUNDABERG Police believe the people pictured may be able to assist officers with the investigation into the theft of a trolley full of goods valued at $400 from a local grocery story.
Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said the incident happened at 7pm last Friday at a grocery store on Maryborough St.
The man police believe may be able to aid their investigation is described as 30 years old, tanned complexion, tall, slim build, bald, with a black goatee, tattoo on right arm near shoulder, wearing a grey singlet and grey pants.
Sen Const Duncan said the female was described as Caucasian, approximately 25-30 years old, shorter than the male, wearing a halter neck white dress, dark hair in a ponytail and white sandals.
If anyone has any information in relation to this offence phone police on 131 444 and quote reference QP2000071253.