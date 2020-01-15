Menu
CAN YOU HELP? Bundaberg Police believe the people pictured may be able to assist officers with an investigation.
News

Police want to speak with duo after $400 in goods stolen

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
15th Jan 2020 10:45 AM
BUNDABERG Police believe the people pictured may be able to assist officers with the investigation into the theft of a trolley full of goods valued at $400 from a local grocery story.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said the incident happened at 7pm last Friday at a grocery store on Maryborough St.

The man police believe may be able to aid their investigation is described as 30 years old, tanned complexion, tall, slim build, bald, with a black goatee, tattoo on right arm near shoulder, wearing a grey singlet and grey pants.

Sen Const Duncan said the female was described as Caucasian, approximately 25-30 years old, shorter than the male, wearing a halter neck white dress, dark hair in a ponytail and white sandals.

If anyone has any information in relation to this offence phone police on 131 444 and quote reference QP2000071253.

