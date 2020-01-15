Police want to speak with duo after $400 in goods stolen

CAN YOU HELP? Bundaberg Police believe the people pictured may be able to assist officers with an investigation.

BUNDABERG Police believe the people pictured may be able to assist officers with the investigation into the theft of a trolley full of goods valued at $400 from a local grocery story.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said the incident happened at 7pm last Friday at a grocery store on Maryborough St.

The man police believe may be able to aid their investigation is described as 30 years old, tanned complexion, tall, slim build, bald, with a black goatee, tattoo on right arm near shoulder, wearing a grey singlet and grey pants.

Sen Const Duncan said the female was described as Caucasian, approximately 25-30 years old, shorter than the male, wearing a halter neck white dress, dark hair in a ponytail and white sandals.

If anyone has any information in relation to this offence phone police on 131 444 and quote reference QP2000071253.