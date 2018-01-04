Police want to speak to woman after crash

Police want to speak to this woman.

POLICE believe the person pictured in this image may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent traffic crash.

The crash happened on Christmas Day around 2pm.

Anyone who recognises the woman is urged to call police but refrain from approaching the woman.

If you have information, call Policelink on 131 444 any time of day and quote the reference number QP1702261328.

If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 24 hours a day, or visit www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.