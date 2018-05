Do you know this man?

Do you know this man? Queensland Police

Police believe he may be able to assist officers with the investigation into a recent fraud and stealing offence.

The incident happened on Saturday, April 21 at about 11.50pm.

Police advise community members not to approach anyone they believe may be pictured in this image.

They should, instead, report information to the police.

Call Policelink on 131 444 and quote the reference number QP1800735508 any time.