Police want to speak to this man

3rd Apr 2017 10:32 AM
Do you know this man?
Do you know this man?

AFTER a window was smashed at a Bourbong St location, police are now on the hunt for information.

Bundaberg police are seeking public assistance to help identify the man (pictured) that may be able to help with investigations into the wilful damage offence.

The offence happened at about 1am on Sunday, March 12.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Bundaberg News Mail
