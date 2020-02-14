Menu
CAN YOU HELP? Police are seeking assistance to identify the person and vehicle pictured who may be able to assist with their inquiries.
Police want to speak to man about break-in at dump

14th Feb 2020 2:34 PM
BUNDABERG police officers are investigating after property was stolen from a waste facility in Woodgate.

Senior Constable Brittany Duncan said at 1am on February 2, two people allegedly unlawfully entered a waste facility and stole property items including a laptop, cash and a digital camera.

Police are seeking assistance to identify the person and vehicle pictured who may be able to assist with their inquiries in relation to the matter.

“The vehicle appears to be a 2005-12 Holden Commodore VE/VR with a dented roof and no licence plates,” Sen Const Duncan said.

“The man appears to have a distinctive tattoo on his left lower arm.”

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or 1800 333 000 and quote the following reference number: QP2000231613.

