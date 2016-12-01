Police want to speak to man about break and enter

Police are hoping to speak with this man.

BUNDABERG Police are seeking assistance from the public to help identify a man in relation to a break and enter.

Police believe the person captured in CCTV footage may be able to help with the investigation into the recent break and enter on Saturday, November 12 around 11.40pm.

The CCTV image could depict an offender or a witness of the offence.

Police are warning the public not to approach the person in the image but to call the police on 4153 9111 or Crime Stoppers on 131 444 with the reference number QP1602124714.

Police are looking to speak with the following people: