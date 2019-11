The man police want to speak to.

POLICE are hoping to speak to a man (pictured) who may be able to help with investigations into the theft of items from Kmart Bundaberg.

Police said the theft happened on Monday at 5.23pm.

Stolen items included an inflatable pool, fishing rod and other items.

If you have information on the incident, call Policelink on 131 444 and quote QP1902300587.