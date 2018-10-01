Police use capsicum spray to end early-morning CBD fight

COPPING A SPRAY: Police used capsicum spray after the pair allegedly continued to fail to follow directions.

COPPING A SPRAY: Police used capsicum spray after the pair allegedly continued to fail to follow directions. Bill Hatto

TWO men were arrested after allegedly fighting in the middle of a street in Bundaberg's CBD early yesterday morning.

A police spokeswoman said the men were affected by alcohol when they got into an altercation at the roundabout intersection of Woongarra and Targo Sts intersection about 12.15am.

Police officers arrived on the scene after the fight broke out and ordered the men to get off the road.

The two allegedly failed to comply with police directions and began to walk away before turning around and becoming aggressive towards each other and police.

Officers resorted to using capsicum spray when the duo allegedly continued to fail to comply with directions.

The men were charged with being a public nuisance and were taken to the watch-house to sober up.