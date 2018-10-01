Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
COPPING A SPRAY: Police used capsicum spray after the pair allegedly continued to fail to follow directions.
COPPING A SPRAY: Police used capsicum spray after the pair allegedly continued to fail to follow directions. Bill Hatto
Crime

Police use capsicum spray to end early-morning CBD fight

Toni Benson-Rogan
by
1st Oct 2018 12:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men were arrested after allegedly fighting in the middle of a street in Bundaberg's CBD early yesterday morning.

A police spokeswoman said the men were affected by alcohol when they got into an altercation at the roundabout intersection of Woongarra and Targo Sts intersection about 12.15am.

Police officers arrived on the scene after the fight broke out and ordered the men to get off the road.

The two allegedly failed to comply with police directions and began to walk away before turning around and becoming aggressive towards each other and police.

Officers resorted to using capsicum spray when the duo allegedly continued to fail to comply with directions.

The men were charged with being a public nuisance and were taken to the watch-house to sober up.

bundaberg fight police
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    Dodgy landlords under microscope in new industry review

    premium_icon Dodgy landlords under microscope in new industry review

    News Destructive tenants and dodgy landlords will be under the microscope in Bundaberg when a government review of the state's tenancy laws begins this week.

    UPDATE: Roof torn off council building in massive storm

    UPDATE: Roof torn off council building in massive storm

    Weather Shops flooded and powerlines and trees brought down in wild storm

    Bundy's biggest year for dying: 500+ more men die than women

    premium_icon Bundy's biggest year for dying: 500+ more men die than women

    News Stats show 908 people lost their lives across Bundy region in 2017

    Local Partners